King Charles III is due to be officially crowned as monarch on May 6, 2023. The palace has already confirmed some details of the ceremony, including the fact that Camilla will be crowned as Queen Consort in the same event.

The Duke of Norfolk, who spent 20 years planning for the Queen’s state funeral, now has another monumental task of organising the King’s coronation.

The former racing driver’s hereditary duty, in the ancient office of Earl Marshal, is to organise funerals for members of the Royal Family, the coronations of Britain's monarchs, as well as State Openings of Parliament.

King Charles III is due to be officially crowned as monarch on May 6, 2023.

In an exclusive interview with SussexWorld last month, his Grace said: “We’ve got to liaise with government, the cabinet office, the police, the palace and the King but we’ve started planning already.

“It’s an enormous task. You can’t bring off ceremonial and religious services like we did on Monday and the last ten days without massive planning and massive attention to detail.

"It will be an enormous thing – a joyous celebration of a new reign and the eyes of the world will be on us again.”

Edward William Fitzalan-Howard (right) became England's most senior peer, and the 18th duke, following the death of his father Miles in 2002. He was in attendance whilst the Prince of Wales signed the Proclamation of Accession of King Charles III in September. (Photo by Kirsty O'Connor - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Will workers get a day off for King Charles III’s coronation?

The ceremony will fall on a Saturday. This is a break in Royal tradition of holding coronations on the weekdays.

The British public may be given an extra bank holiday in lieu on the nearest Monday – but this has yet to be confirmed, as the occasion is not automatically marked as a public holiday.

Buckingham Palace has said that a confirmation on this will come in due course.

Many businesses – including supermarkets – chose to close on the day of the Queen’s funeral, although the government said that businesses would not be obliged to give workers the day off.

Therefore, if a bank holiday is given for Charles’ coronation, it may be down to each individual business whether they chose to close or cut back on staff. Click here to read more.

