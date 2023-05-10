1 . The best, most creative and most unique Coronation celebrations

A colourful medieval-themed event to celebrate Charles III’s Coronation took place in Bexhill. The event featured fighting knights in the arena to find the King's champion; living history groups with authentic and educational encampments,; Morris dancing and comedy shows with a jester. One of the highlights was the King’s Procession, headed by drummers with flags and banners escorting the King and bringing the knights to the arena. Photo: Roberts Photographic