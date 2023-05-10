Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nurses to vote on England-wide strikes after rejecting 5% pay rise
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws

King Charles Coronation: The best, most creative and most unusual party pictures from Sussex

These are some of the best, most creative and most unusual Coronation party pictures we’ve received.

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 10th May 2023, 08:44 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 10:52 BST

A range of events took place across the county to celebrate the King’s Coronation over the bank holiday weekend.

We received some brilliant photos, as well as some more unusual ones – such as a fully air-fried street party.

Take a look below at some of the photos we’ve deemed the best, the most creative or the most unusual.

A colourful medieval-themed event to celebrate Charles III’s Coronation took place in Bexhill. The event featured fighting knights in the arena to find the King's champion; living history groups with authentic and educational encampments,; Morris dancing and comedy shows with a jester. One of the highlights was the King’s Procession, headed by drummers with flags and banners escorting the King and bringing the knights to the arena.

1. The best, most creative and most unique Coronation celebrations

A colourful medieval-themed event to celebrate Charles III’s Coronation took place in Bexhill. The event featured fighting knights in the arena to find the King's champion; living history groups with authentic and educational encampments,; Morris dancing and comedy shows with a jester. One of the highlights was the King’s Procession, headed by drummers with flags and banners escorting the King and bringing the knights to the arena. Photo: Roberts Photographic

We love this photo of Iris Camp, 92, celebrating her second Coronation at Hotham Park with her daughter, Debbie Camp, and dog Jazz. Photo: Neil Cooper

2. The best, most creative and most unique Coronation celebrations

We love this photo of Iris Camp, 92, celebrating her second Coronation at Hotham Park with her daughter, Debbie Camp, and dog Jazz. Photo: Neil Cooper Photo: Neil Cooper

This stunning photo shows the celebrations that took place in Steyning over the weekend. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3. The best, most creative and most unique Coronation celebrations

This stunning photo shows the celebrations that took place in Steyning over the weekend. Photo: Eddie Mitchell Photo: Eddie Mitchell

This photo sums up the English experience! Residents didn't let the rainy weather stop them from witnessing the King's Coronation.

4. The best, most creative and most unique Coronation celebrations

This photo sums up the English experience! Residents didn't let the rainy weather stop them from witnessing the King's Coronation. Photo: Connor Gormley

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:CoronationSussex