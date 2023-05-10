These are some of the best, most creative and most unusual Coronation party pictures we’ve received.
A range of events took place across the county to celebrate the King’s Coronation over the bank holiday weekend.
We received some brilliant photos, as well as some more unusual ones – such as a fully air-fried street party.
Take a look below at some of the photos we’ve deemed the best, the most creative or the most unusual.
A colourful medieval-themed event to celebrate Charles III’s Coronation took place in Bexhill. The event featured fighting knights in the arena to find the King's champion; living history groups with authentic and educational encampments,; Morris dancing and comedy shows with a jester. One of the highlights was the King’s Procession, headed by drummers with flags and banners escorting the King and bringing the knights to the arena. Photo: Roberts Photographic
We love this photo of Iris Camp, 92, celebrating her second Coronation at Hotham Park with her daughter, Debbie Camp, and dog Jazz. Photo: Neil Cooper Photo: Neil Cooper
This stunning photo shows the celebrations that took place in Steyning over the weekend. Photo: Eddie Mitchell Photo: Eddie Mitchell
This photo sums up the English experience! Residents didn't let the rainy weather stop them from witnessing the King's Coronation. Photo: Connor Gormley