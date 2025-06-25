King Charles honours Horsham woman's pioneering work in social care

A Horsham woman who has pioneered social care in Sussex has won royal recognition for her work.

Rosemary Pavoni was awarded the British Empire Medal in King Charles’s 2025 New Year’s Honours for nearly 60 years of service to social care. And she was invested with the award on behalf of the King by Lady Emma Barnard, the Lord-Lieutenant of Sussex, at a ceremony held in front of 65 of her family, friends and colleagues at Roffey Park Venue on Friday June 20.

A citation detailed Rosemary’s extensive work as chair of West Sussex Partners in Care in advancing social care in Sussex and helping local authorities and partner agencies to work collaboratively.

Rosemary has raised more than £1 million in grants, led on several innovative leadership projects and has founded the ‘Care Accolades’ which recognises excellence within the care sector.

Rosemary Pavoni has been awarded the British Empire Medal for her pioneering work in social care

Rosemary also owned and managed the award-winning Rosedale Care Home in Horsham with her husband Adelindo for 25 years and uses her extensive experience and expertise to influence and improve the direction of care provision, particularly on regional end of life care, dementia and safeguarding services.

She is chair of the Skills for Care Network, chair of Trustees of the Tapestry Day Club and co-runs a monthly dementia cafe in Horsham. She is also a visiting fellow at the University of Chichester.

Accepting the award, Rosemary said: “I am so grateful to be recognised in this way for doing a job I love and on receiving a medal I am doing so on behalf of all of those who work so tirelessly in social care.

"I believe that in life we should be kind, speak your mind and don’t leave anyone struggling behind. I want to thank my family for all their support to my work and all the inspiring people I have and continue to work with.”

After the formal investiture, Rosemary’s family led a tribute to her remarkable career to date, which has included working as a home help organiser in London’s East End in the 1960s, community services management for an HIV/AIDS specialist team in Brighton during the 1990s and managing services for older people in East Sussex until buying her own care home. Rosemary’s compassion, passion, resilience, wisdom and determination was a resounding feature of testimonials.

Amanda Jupp, West Sussex County Council cabinet minister for adults, added: “Social care would not be where it is today without Rosemary.”