King Charles III: Hastings mayor reads Proclamation of Accession following death of Queen Elizabeth II

Hundreds gathered in Hastings town centre yesterday (Sunday, September 11) to hear the Proclamation read declaring Charles III as the new monarch.

By Richard Gladstone
Monday, 12th September 2022, 12:46 pm
Updated Monday, 12th September 2022, 1:34 pm

Hastings mayor, Cllr James Bacon, read the local Proclamation of the new King in Queens Square.

The Vice Lord-Lieutenant of East Sussex, Sara Stonor DL, deputy mayor of Hastings, the MP, local dignitaries, and all borough councillors were invited, as well as anyone who wished to listen to the Proclamation being made.

There is a book of condolence for signing in Muriel Matters House, which will be open from 9am to 5pm Monday to Thursday and 9am to 4.30pm on Friday.

The tradition of the proclamation dates back many centuries when the local announcement was often the first time people learned of the accession of a new monarch.

Following Buckingham Palace’s announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II last Thursday (September 8), a period of National Mourning has started and will continue until the end of the day of the State Funeral.

1. Hastings' Proclamation: The Mayor of Hastings, Cllr James Bacon, read the local Proclamation of the new King at 3pm on Sunday 11 September in Queens Square.

2. Hastings' Proclamation: The Mayor of Hastings, Cllr James Bacon, read the local Proclamation of the new King at 3pm on Sunday 11 September in Queens Square.

3. Hastings' Proclamation: The Mayor of Hastings, Cllr James Bacon, read the local Proclamation of the new King at 3pm on Sunday 11 September in Queens Square.

4. Hastings' Proclamation: The Mayor of Hastings, Cllr James Bacon, read the local Proclamation of the new King at 3pm on Sunday 11 September in Queens Square.

