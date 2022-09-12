King Charles III: Midhurst and Petworth welcome new King with commemorations

Midhurst and Petworth honoured the new King, Charles III over the weekend with a variety of services and commemorations. (September 10 and 11). Picture courtesy of Petworth Town Council.

In Petworth a proclamation service took place at the war memorial at St. Mary’s Church at 2pm on Sunday, September 11.

Several local dignitaries attended the event and the Petworth Town Band accompanied proceedings .

In Midhurst, the bells of the Midhurst Parish Church rang out at 7pm on Saturday, September 10 to welcome the new King.