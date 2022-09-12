King Charles III: Midhurst and Petworth welcome new King with commemorations
Midhurst and Petworth honoured the new King, Charles III over the weekend with a variety of services and commemorations. (September 10 and 11).
In Petworth a proclamation service took place at the war memorial at St. Mary’s Church at 2pm on Sunday, September 11.
Several local dignitaries attended the event and the Petworth Town Band accompanied proceedings .
In Midhurst, the bells of the Midhurst Parish Church rang out at 7pm on Saturday, September 10 to welcome the new King.
Honours were also bestowed out in Chichester where hundreds of people gathered around the steps of West Sussex County Hall to hear the county’s formal Proclamation of the Accession of the King Charles III.
Following Buckingham Palace’s announcement of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, September 8 2022, a period of National Mourning has commenced and will continue until the end of the day of the State Funeral.