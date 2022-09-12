The ancient ceremony began at 2.30pm, and was read by chairman of Arun District Council Samantha-Jayne Staniforth.

She welcomed the assembled crowd, including dignitaries and councillors, by stating: “We come together following the passing of our late sovereign, Queen Elizabeth II.”

Proclamation of King Charles III to Arun residents at Littlehampton War Memorial

She later went on to add: “Today’s ceremony marks the formal proclamation to the people of the District of Arun of the beginning of the new King’s reign.” She then repeated the words said at the formal proclamation of the new monarch at an historic Accession Council in the State Apartments of St James’s Palace on Saturday.

She ended with the words ‘God Save the King’, which was repeated by the crowd. The national anthem, God Save the King, was then sung.

Details have also been shared of how residents can sign the official books of condolences in Littlehampton and Bognor. They are at the Civic Centre in Littlehampton and the Town Hall in Bognor Regis. These will available to sign from 9am to 4pm, Monday to Friday, and 9am to 1pm, Saturday and Sunday, during the period of mourning.

Arun Council said people may also wish to send a letter or card to the council and they will be collated.

People wishing to lay flowers at this sad time can do so at the gardens by the fountain opposite the Civic Centre in Littlehampton, and at the War Memorial in Bognor Regis and Arundel.

Please be respectful of The Queen’s wishes that these should not be wrapped in cellophane and ribbon so that they may be disposed of and composted appropriately. Please do not leave cuddly toys.

