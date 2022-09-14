The BBC asked the 42-year-old Welsh singer if she would be willing to sing the new anthem.

Jenkins told BBC World at One radio show on Friday: “I’m actually in a really small church in Sussex currently in a very remote area when I got the invitation from yourselves at the BBC to sing the first version that I have sung of God Save the King. We all had a moment, there is a few of us here in the church and we all had a moment being silent and thinking about it and then I just sang it. We all felt really really emotional afterwards, it is a big honour for me to sing that.”

The recording took place at St Mary’s Church in Wiston, Steyning.

Katherine Jenkins at St Mary's Church in Wiston

Richard Goring, CEO of Wiston Estate, said: “It was a huge honour to host Katherine Jenkins and the BBC at St Mary’s Church Wiston, last Friday, to record the first official recording of God Save the King.

"It was an honour to be part of this poignant and unique time in our history.”

After the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, September 8 King Charles III assumed the throne.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Jenkins said: “It was very emotional, especially as I have so many wonderful memories of singing it for Her Majesty over the years and realising that that won't happen again.”

The last time Jenkins sung God Save the Queen in front of the Queen was during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier in the year.

When asked how people will feel after hearing it for the first time, Jenkins told the BBC: “It made us here think about what has happened and made us look to the future and think what is ahead of us and the country. I think King Charles III will make an absolutely fantastic king, I hope people will enjoy to sing this anthem.”

The recording of the anthem closed the extended World at One programme on BBC Radio 4 on Friday afternoon.