Top local singer and guitarist King Size Slim and his band have had to postpone concerts scheduled concerts at the Stable Theatre this weekend due to illness.

The band were set to reprise their sell-out show at the Stables last year – Songs from the MV Sea Witch – with new material. They were booked to play The Stables, in Hastings Old Town tonight (Friday September 29) and Saturday September 30.

Toby Barelli (King Size Slim) said: “We at King Size Slim are very sorry to announce that due to sudden ill health, out Stables theatre show this weekend has been postponed until the new year. We are absolutely gutted but it cant be helped.

"New dates will be announced as soon as possible, in the meantime, those wanting a refund can contact their point of purchase, otherwise we hope you are happy to hold on to your ticket for the re-scheduled event.

"We really appreciate all the messages of support and understanding and promise we will return with the biggest heavy-weight four-man acoustic sound around as soon as possible.”