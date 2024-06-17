Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A doctor from Eastbourne has received a damehood for services to nursing in the King’s Birthday Honours 2024

Professor Janice Sigsworth CBE, director of nursing at Imperial College Healthcare, has been awarded a damehood for her services to nursing, specifically for her significant contribution to embedding genomics into nursing and midwifery practice. Janice is also the national professional lead for nursing and midwifery genomics.

Janice - who started her nursing training at Charing Cross Hospital in 1984 - has been the Trust’s director of nursing since 2008, coming from the Department of Health where she was deputy chief nurse. Janice was previously awarded a CBE in the 2018 Queen’s Birthday Honours for services to nursing.

Dame Ruth May, Chief Nursing Officer for England, said: “Congratulations to Dame Janice on her well-deserved recognition. Her contributions to the nursing profession, including spearheading the integration of genomics into nursing practice, inspire us all and set a shining example for our future nurses.”

Professor Dame Sue Hill DBE, Chief Scientific Officer for England, said: “I am delighted that Janice has been honoured in this way. This honour recognises her dedication to the NHS, to the nursing profession and for leading the way in embedding genomics into the nursing and midwifery practice.”