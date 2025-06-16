A dedicated charity worker who has spent decades transforming the lives of animals and people in The Gambia has been honoured with an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) by His Majesty The King, in recognition of her outstanding service to animal welfare and the relief of poverty.

Heather Armstrong from Ockley, in Surrey, was named in the King's Birthday Honours List on June 14.

The honour recognises her tireless work with The Gambia Horse and Donkey Trust which she and her late sister founded 23 years ago.

The charity promotes good animal welfare, builds veterinary capacity through the provision of training for the local people, and runs two veterinary hospitals to provide treatment for sick and injured animals.

She said: “It’s a truly humbling experience. To be recognised in this way is not something I ever imagined.

“This award really belongs to the entire team and volunteers who work so hard to make a difference every day.”

Through her leadership and compassion, Heather has helped tens of thousands of animals, trained about 65 members of staff, held workshops and provided training for over 1000 Gambian students and many overseas.

Colleagues and community members alike have praised her unwavering commitment and selflessness.

The MBE is awarded to individuals for significant contributions to their communities and society at large.

Andrea Dawson, a trustee of The Gambia Horse and Donkey Trust, said: “We are beyond proud of Heather – this recognition is richly deserved.

“Her passion and humanity inspire us all.”