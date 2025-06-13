King’s Birthday Honours list 2025 revealed: East Sussex residents among those awarded

Here is a full list of the East Sussex recipients in the King’s Birthday Honours 2025.

His Majesty The King’s Birthday Honours List aims to recognise the outstanding achievements of individuals and their service to British society.

The Honours are awarded following recommendations by senior government ministers or the prime minister.

Order of the British Empire

Maria Caulfield, former Minister of State for Health and former Lewes MP, was made a CBE for Political and Public Service. Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Dames Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE)

Dr Anna Lisbet Kristina Rausing. Philanthropist and Co-Founder, Arcadia. For services to the Arts. (Wadhurst, East Sussex)

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Maria Caulfield. Lately Minister of State for Health and Member of Parliament for Lewes. For Political and Public Service. (Brighton, East Sussex)

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Kerry Marina Glazer. Chair, AAR and Untold Studios and Trustee, The National Advertising and Benevolent Society. For services to the Advertising and Communication Industries and to Charity. (St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex)

Keith Glazier. Councillor and Leader, East Sussex County Council. For Public Service. (Hastings, East Sussex)

David Keith Pickard. Lately Director, BBC Proms. For services to Music. (Lewes, East Sussex)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE):

Vanessa Pauline Barden. For services to Animal Welfare. (Bexhill On Sea, East Sussex)

Gordon Marsden. Lately Member of Parliament for Blackpool South. For Political and Public Service. (Brighton, East Sussex)

Stephen John Thompsett. President, Chartered Institution of Water and Environmental Management. For services to Water Management, Education and the Environment. (Cross in Hand, East Sussex)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Holly Jo Aquilina. Employability and Skills Strategy Manager, East Sussex County Council. For services to Integrated Skills, Health and Employment. (Lewes, East Sussex)

Eric Alfred Brown. For services to the community in Romney Marsh, Kent. (Hailsham, East Sussex)

Robert Christian Deaville. Project Manager for the Cetacean Strandings Investigation Programme, Zoological Society of London. For services to Marine Species Conservation. (Brighton, East Sussex)

Doris Frieda Levinson. Founder and Editor, Sussex Jewish News. For services to Jewish and Interfaith Charities and to the community in Sussex. (Brighton, East Sussex)

Christine Maddocks. Trustee, Alzheimer ‘s Society. For services to Advocacy and Awareness for Lewy Body Dementia and LGBTQ+ Dementia Communities. (Eastbourne, East Sussex)

Home Office

King's Police Medal (KPM)

Joanne Elizabeth Shiner. Chief Constable, Sussex Police.