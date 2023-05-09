Edit Account-Sign Out
King's Coronation celebrations: Angmering hosts community buffet and raises nearly £300 for Chestnut Tree House children's hospice

A big buffet lunch was shared by the community in Angmering to celebrate the King's Coronation, with the help of a grant from Angmering Parish Council.

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 9th May 2023, 09:14 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 09:29 BST

The road was closed at Weavers Hill on Sunday afternoon and all residents were invited to the free event, with each household receiving a commemorative mug.

Chris Lynch said: "The flags, balloons and bunting made for a colourful sight and the weather was kind. The residents pulled together and brought plenty of food and drink to make the party swing. The road closure allowed the younger people to skateboard down the hill safely.

"One of the highlights of the occasion was that we were serenaded by Cheryl Higgs, our resident mezzo-soprano. It was agreed that any funds raised would be donated to Chestnut Tree House and that amounted to £272."

Celebrating the King's Coronation in Weavers Hill, AngmeringCelebrating the King's Coronation in Weavers Hill, Angmering
Residents were serenaded by mezzo-soprano Cheryl HiggsResidents were serenaded by mezzo-soprano Cheryl Higgs
Nearly £300 was raised for Chestnut Tree House children's hospiceNearly £300 was raised for Chestnut Tree House children's hospice
