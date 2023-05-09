A big buffet lunch was shared by the community in Angmering to celebrate the King's Coronation, with the help of a grant from Angmering Parish Council.

The road was closed at Weavers Hill on Sunday afternoon and all residents were invited to the free event, with each household receiving a commemorative mug.

Chris Lynch said: "The flags, balloons and bunting made for a colourful sight and the weather was kind. The residents pulled together and brought plenty of food and drink to make the party swing. The road closure allowed the younger people to skateboard down the hill safely.

"One of the highlights of the occasion was that we were serenaded by Cheryl Higgs, our resident mezzo-soprano. It was agreed that any funds raised would be donated to Chestnut Tree House and that amounted to £272."

Celebrating the King's Coronation in Weavers Hill, Angmering

Residents were serenaded by mezzo-soprano Cheryl Higgs

