Wakehurst has announced a variety of family activities to mark the Coronation of King Charles III.

Kew’s wild botanic garden in Sussex said its new trails and children’s play areas are designed to 'inspire a passion for the environment'.

From Saturday, May 6, young visitors can enjoy the new trail Wild Wood, which features more than 20 hand-woven hazel and willow sculptures. The Tree Trunk Trek is also reopening with a new look, while budding gardeners can have a go at planting in the Children’s Walled Garden and Mud Kitchen.

Iain Parkinson, head of landscape and horticulture, said: “Our new trail through Pearcelands Wood will be combining two of Wakehurst’s strengths; a varied and diverse landscape, and a desire to connect families with nature. The sculptures are designed to transport visitors on a journey through the wood, while learning about the intricate web of interactions and kinship networks that keep our woodlands diverse, beautiful and healthy.”

Wakehurst Children's Heritage Garden. Photo: Jim Holden

Wakehurst said this impressive 20-acre ancient woodland is reopening to the public for the first time in three years.

The Tree Trunk Trek, which is in a glade among the Australian pines of Coates Wood, encourages children to climb, crawl and jump their way across a trail while seeing Wakehurst’s diverse collection of trees up close.

Wakehurst's Coronation Meadow will also reopen. This was created in 2015 in after the then Prince of Wales called for wildflower meadows to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Queen’s Coronation.

Sculpted willow animals at Wakehurst. Photo: Jim Holden

Lorraine Lecourtois, head of public programmes, said: “Using our biodiverse landscape to create a natural playground, we’re thrilled to be launching new activities for the Coronation Weekend, which promise to unlock the adventurous side of every visitor. At Wakehurst, we are always looking for spaces to develop, ensuring that there is something new to discover on every visit."

Children under 16 and Wakehurst, Kew & National Trust members can get into the gardens for free. Adults can get it for either £7.50 (late entry from 3.30pm) or £14.95 (full day). There is £1 entry for those receiving Universal or Pension Credit.

Wakehurst is also encouraging families to book ahead for May half-term because the next Nature Heroes mission, Habitat Hero, launches on May 27.

Visit https://www.kew.org/wakehurst.