King's Coronation celebrations: Rustington school hosts picnic with children dressed in red, white and blue

Children at Summerlea CP School in Rustington celebratedthe King's Coronation with a picnic on the field and a Coronation art competition.

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 9th May 2023, 09:34 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 09:41 BST

The school pupil council voted on how to mark the historic occasion and decided everyone would wear red, white and blue on Thursday. The art competition entries were exhibited in the library for children and their families to visit after school.

Karen Richards, art leader said: "Every piece entered was of a high standard and unique. We've been so impressed with the creativity from textiles to ceramics. Choosing winners was extremely difficult."The whole school event was a first for new headteacher, Mr Joe Todd. He said: "It was brilliant to see such a fantastic event. The children had an amazing time and their behaviour was befitting of a royal occasion."

The Summerlea CP School pupil council decided that as well as wearing red, white and blue, there would be a picnic on the field and a Coronation art competitionThe Summerlea CP School pupil council decided that as well as wearing red, white and blue, there would be a picnic on the field and a Coronation art competition
The Summerlea CP School pupil council decided that as well as wearing red, white and blue, there would be a picnic on the field and a Coronation art competition
Related topics:CoronationRustington