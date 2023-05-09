The school pupil council voted on how to mark the historic occasion and decided everyone would wear red, white and blue on Thursday. The art competition entries were exhibited in the library for children and their families to visit after school.

Karen Richards, art leader said: "Every piece entered was of a high standard and unique. We've been so impressed with the creativity from textiles to ceramics. Choosing winners was extremely difficult."The whole school event was a first for new headteacher, Mr Joe Todd. He said: "It was brilliant to see such a fantastic event. The children had an amazing time and their behaviour was befitting of a royal occasion."