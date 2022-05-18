Kingslea Primary School, Horsham, make history

1348 Design was commissioned by Kingslea Primary School to create a timeline, from the Stone Age, to the Tudors, to present day, that all students, teachers and visitors to the school would be able to enjoy.

Lead designer at 1348 Design, Carly Hacker, said: “We were really excited to be approached to work on such a novel job for a school, it felt important to us to be able to create something that could grow as more events were added.

“The school supplied us with a grid of times with various key dates they were keen to have included - this began with the Aboriginals in 63,000BC and ended with the Olympics hosted in London in 2012 – no small feat – but we were confident that the space they’d chosen could cope with it.”

Head teacher Alexis Conway, with designer Carly Hacker from 1348 Design and a group of Kingslea pupils

Horsham appears around the year 947 with its first historical mention, leading up to Kingslea Primary School being built in 2006.

Headteacher, Alexis Conway, said: “We absolutely love the timeline. Thanks for all the work you put in and the guys that put up the timeline were absolutely fantastic.”

The final design, printed and installed by Horsham based BEL Signs, features 24 large circles and 114 smaller ones along the timeline.