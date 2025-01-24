Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Cat and Rabbit Rescue Centre in Sidlesham near Chichester recently took in two kittens who were found abandoned.

A spokesperson for the The Cat and Rabbit Rescue Centre said: “They were found in woodlands in Chichester abandoned in a box, that was sealed, without air holes.

"Thankfully, they were found just in time and brought to us. Sadly, they do have some neurological issues which means they shake and can't put weight on their back legs.

"It is heartbreaking to think about what they have been through and we just want to spread awareness that abandoning any animal is never ok, especially in this situation where they were basically left to die.

These two kittens were 'left to die' in the Chichester woodlands. It is said they would not have survived much longer if they weren't found.

"They are receiving medical treatment under our vet but it is hard at this point to know what the future holds for them. We will do the best for them and show them the love they deserve.

“Everyone at The Centre was heartbroken hearing about what these kittens have gone through, but we are so thankful we were able to help.

"It is hard to understand how someone could dump them in woodlands to die!

"We believe that their medical issues are the reason that they were abandoned, but it is not an excuse for doing what they did.

"Abbie and Albert (the kittens) are safe at The Centre and whatever the outcome, we will do the best for them and show them the love they deserve.”

The Cat and Rabbit Rescue Centre cares for around 1000 cats, rabbits and guinea pigs every year. They receive no government funding and rely on the generosity of supporters to continue to help the animals that need them.

You can find out more about their work here: http://www.crrc.co.uk/.