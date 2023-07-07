NationalWorldTV
Kitty the cat needs a loving new home

Could you give a new home to this loveable and affectionate cat who nobody seems to want?
By Andy Hemsley
Published 7th Jul 2023, 11:47 BST

The appeal has been made the the RSPCA Bluebell Wood Cat Rehoming Centre in Hastings. They say that Kitty is an older lady, approximately 11 years old, with the most mesmerizingly beautiful big eyes.

A staff member at the centre said: “She may be an older cat but she still absolutely loves to play. She has found the cattery environment challenging because she does not like to share the limelight with other cats, therefore, she is currently in a foster home, where her affectionate personality has come out.

"Her foster home report that she is very affectionate, always purring, and loves a fuss and cuddles. She loves to give kisses and will lick your cheek. She is hoping to find someone who will look into her beautiful eyes, fall under her spell, and offer her a home with a warm bed, good food, safe garden, and plenty of toys to play with. She is looking for a quiet adult only home where she can be the only pet. If you can offer a home to Kitty please contact Bluebell Ridge Cat Rehoming Centre on 01424 752121 - RSPCA Sussex East and Hastings Branch.”

Loveable Kitty needs a new homeLoveable Kitty needs a new home
