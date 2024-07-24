Knepp Estate’s founder Isabella Tree awarded Honorary Doctorate at University of Sussex summer graduation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Award-winning conservationist and best-selling environmental author, Isabella Tree, has been awarded an honorary doctorate at the first ceremony of the University of Sussex’s 2024 summer graduation, on Monday 22 July.

Pioneering the Knepp Estate rewilding project in West Sussex, Isabella, along with husband Charlie Burrell, turned what was a failing, conventional farm into a thriving environment for wildlife and biodiversity.

The couple’s rewilding adventure began in 2002, when they realised that poor-quality clay soil was too challenging to make the farm profitable. They decided to establish the estate as a biodiverse wilderness area, letting free-roaming animals and water systems do the work.

Over 20 years on, the estate is now flourishing – it is home to critically endangered nightingales, nesting peregrine falcons, 13 species of bat as well as an abundance of insects. Their experiences and knowledge have resulted in best-selling books and, more recently, the release of a critically acclaimed film, Wilding.

Isabella Tree awarded honorary degree (Photo: University of Sussex)

Prof Sasha Roseneil, Vice-Chancellor and President of the University of Sussex, said: “Our summer graduation ceremonies are the occasion to celebrate our students’ achievements during their time at Sussex. This often includes carrying out research projects in the local community. Many of our undergraduate, Masters and PhD students have engaged with projects at the Knepp Estate and so we are delighted to be awarding Isabella Tree an honorary degree this year, recognising both the outstanding contributions she has made to the environmental regeneration of our region, as well as supporting the research endeavours of our staff and students.

“Isabella’s commitment and passion for sustainability aligns perfectly with ours at Sussex. We are working hard to become one of the most sustainable universities in the world, and we were ranked eighth in the UK for sustainability, and joint 26th in the world, in the recent QS World University Rankings 2025.

“Alongside Isabella, we are also recognising the achievements of six other honorary graduates, including alumni Baroness Jane Campbell and Gilane Tawadros. All of these individuals have made hugely significant contributions in their fields, supporting equality and inclusion, sustainability or the arts. We believe that they will provide inspiration to this year’s graduates as they embark on the next step in their life journeys.”

The Knepp rewilding project provides a rich resource for scientists at the University of Sussex. Prof Dave Goulson, a world leading expert in bee ecology and Dr Chris Sandom, an environmental biologist who specialises in rewilding, have both carried out research across the estate, working to understand how restoring natural landscapes affects wildlife and insect populations.

Undergraduate and postgraduate students at Sussex have also carried out research at Knepp while studying Ecology and Conservation, Zoology and Biology. Through optional modules, students can visit the Knepp Estate to undertake research projects ranging from counting dung beetles to monitoring the grazing rates and habits of cattle.

Students graduating from Sussex this month will have experienced working at the Knepp Estate.

Isabella Tree said: “I am delighted to be receiving an honorary degree from the University of Sussex. We have long recognised the importance of academic research to support our rewilding project at Knepp, and our relationship with Sussex staff and students studying ecology and conservation has helped enormously in understanding what is happening to our landscape. Through their dedication and passion, we are developing the science to show how best to restore nature.”In addition to Isabella, six other recipients are being awarded honorary degrees during the summer graduations (22 – 26 July), including a leading disability rights campaigner, and the first Professor of Women’s Studies in the UK.

The full list of the University’s honorary graduates includes:

Baroness Campbell Jane Campbell Baroness of Surbiton studied for an MA in Political History 1982-83. She was a founding Commissioner of the Disability Rights Commission and also of the Equality and Human Rights Commission. She was made a life peer in 2007. She serves on the board of the Civil Liberties Trust, is patron of several disability rights charities and President of the Scott-Morgan Foundation – a world-leading research charity dedicated to liberating disabled people’s capabilities through technology.

Professor Mary Evans Professor Mary Evans was the first Professor of Women’s Studies in the UK (at the University of Kent) and has been a centennial Professor in the Gender Institute at London School of Economics. Following a DPhil in Sociology at the University of Sussex in the 1970s, she was a pioneer in the interdisciplinary study of women’s lives and gender relationships, whose research has shaped the field of women’s and gender studies for four decades.

Len Garrison (awarded posthumously) Len Garrison was an activist, historian, academic and educationalist. He studied at the University of Sussex from 1973 to 1976, graduating with a BA (Hons) in African and Caribbean History, and went on to make a significant contribution to recording, archiving and educating the nation about Black British History.

Dez Holmes Dez Holmes is the Director of Research in Practice, a not-for-profit partnership organisation that has been transformed over the 12 years of her leadership. Now part of the National Children’s Bureau family, it plays a pivotal role supporting those who work with children, families and adults to use evidence in their practice and leadership. She previously worked in local government establishing integrated early intervention services to families and her practice experience is largely within youth offending services and early help.

Dame Denise Holt Dame Denise Holt was Chair of the University of Sussex’s council from 2018 until 2023, following a distinguished career in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. She has also held many non-executive roles with private, public and third sector organisations.

Gilane Tawadros An art historian by training, Gilane Tawadros, now Director of the Whitechapel Gallery in London, has explored questions of race and inequality in culture and society and has championed established and emerging artists from diverse cultural backgrounds. She studied a BA in History of Art with French at Sussex between 1983-87, followed by an MA in History of Art, 1987-89.