Knitters needed as Bognor Regis Armed Forces Day plans ambitious poppy wall

‘Knitters needed!’ is the call made by organisers of the Bognor Regis Armed Forces Day event, which is planning an ambitious poppy wall for this summer’s event.

Armed Forces Day, which takes place in Bognor Regis every year, celebrates the hard-work, sacrifice and dedication of armed forces members past and present with a wide range of activities and events.

Currently set to take place on June 21 this year, the event promises military displays, tombolas, raffles and more.

But new and most exciting for this year’s event is a poppy wall, hand-knitted by volunteer crocheters, naming all 216 men and women from Bognor Regis who made ‘the ultimate sacrifice’ during the Second World War.

It coincides with and commemorates the 80th anniversary of VE Day, which marks the end of the war in Europe, and, once complete, the poppy wall will take pride of place at the very heart of this summer’s Armed Forces Day event, organisers say, but first it has to be made – and that’s where you come in.

The team behind Armed Forces Day have asked keen knitters, stitchers and crocheters to step forward and make their mark – contributing as many poppies as possible to a project intended to pay moving tribute to the soldiers of generations past.

"We’re hoping it’s going to be massive,” Sarah Boote-Cook, one of a team of organisers said. “Bognor has never had a big poppy wall like this, so it seemed like a great way to remember the 216 men and women of Bognor Regis who lost their lives.”

Other members of the community have stepped up to help in their own ways too, with the team at Unique Knit and Sew offering ten per cent off poppy red and black yarn to be used for the wall.

Once done, Sarah says the poppy wall be represent a lasting achievement, assuming pride of place at Remembrance Day and Armed Forces day alike.

"We’re going to make it as big as possible. It’s such a powerful way to celebrate our armed forces, and a lovely community activity that anyone can get involved with.”

To get involved, email [email protected]. A collection point will be established at a later date, but all poppies need to be complete by May 2025.