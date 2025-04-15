Knives seized by police after fight outside Bognor Regis supermarket
Police officers were called to a Bognor Regis supermarket on Friday, following reports of an altercation.
Responding to a request for comment, a spokesperson said officers received reports of an altercation between two men in Queensway, Bognor Regis, on Friday, April 11.
Arriving ‘within minutes’, officers conducted a search of the area, and a number of CCTV checks. The men had left the scene.
They also seized two blades from the scene, one which had been secured by a member of the public and handed to the police.
"Anyone with further information can report it to us online, quoting serial 1024 of 11/04,” a spokesperson said.