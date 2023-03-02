The UK’s leading automotive servicing and repair company is set to star at the 2023 event, bringing an innovative and revitalised presence to the world’s biggest celebration of motorsport and car culture.
Kwik Fit will host a number of leading drivers from the UK’s premier motorsport series, as well as several current BTCC cars that will show off their latest 2023 liveries.
Exclusive interviews, contests, autograph sessions and giveaways will take place across the world-renowned event while fans will also get the opportunity to try out official BTCC video game content thanks to the series’ gaming partner Motorsport Games.
Andy Lane, Kwik Fit Marketing Director, said: “We are looking forward to returning to the Goodwood Festival of Speed later this year, following two hugely successful exhibits at the world’s biggest car celebration in 2021 and 2022.
“Being able to showcase our wonderful partnership with the British Touring Car Championship is something we are extremely proud of and we will be working closely with MPA to deliver a fantastic event.”Events and activities hosted by Kwik Fit will be available to view via the Goodwood Motorsport App during the Festival of Speed in order for visitors to add to their personalised timetables, while those unable to attend can keep up to speed with the latest action via Kwik Fit’s social media channels.