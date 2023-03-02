After two successful exhibits in 2021 and 2022, official BTCC Title Sponsor Kwik Fit has today announced that it will be returning to this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed on July 13 to 16.

The UK’s leading automotive servicing and repair company is set to star at the 2023 event, bringing an innovative and revitalised presence to the world’s biggest celebration of motorsport and car culture.

Kwik Fit will host a number of leading drivers from the UK’s premier motorsport series, as well as several current BTCC cars that will show off their latest 2023 liveries.

Exclusive interviews, contests, autograph sessions and giveaways will take place across the world-renowned event while fans will also get the opportunity to try out official BTCC video game content thanks to the series’ gaming partner Motorsport Games.

Andy Lane, Kwik Fit Marketing Director, said: “We are looking forward to returning to the Goodwood Festival of Speed later this year, following two hugely successful exhibits at the world’s biggest car celebration in 2021 and 2022.

