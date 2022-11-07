Labour members organise clean up around White Horse pub in Storrington
A team of volunteer street cleaners from the Labour Party took to Storrington High Street to clean up outside a major landmark abandoned and left to deteriorate when the business went under.
The area outside the iconic White Horse pub and hotel on the high street in Storrington had become dirty and overgrown creating an eyesore for local and
visitors alike.
Former parish councillor Jim Monaghan said businesses and locals felt the local councils were not addressing the problem so, along with other volunteers, he picked up a set of tools to get the job done.
Most Popular
“The High Street is suffering enough without having to live with such an eyesore. Local people and business owners were very happy to see us getting something positive done about it. One business owner told us that major roadworks are clogging up the high street reducing footfall and rising costs are making it hard for them to survive. The mess outside the former pub made the whole area unattractive.”
The clean-up team removed two black bags full of rubbish and weeds from outside the prominent building.
Nick Dalton, chair of the local Labour group who joined the clean-up team, said he wasn’t surprised by the warm reception from passers-by given the recent rise in Tories joining Labour.
“Our membership is rising with many former Conservative voters who are dismayed by the current government’s effect on the economy and environment signing up to join Labour. People want to see positive change in their communities,” he added.