Former parish councillor Jim Monaghan

The area outside the iconic White Horse pub and hotel on the high street in Storrington had become dirty and overgrown creating an eyesore for local and

visitors alike.

Former parish councillor Jim Monaghan said businesses and locals felt the local councils were not addressing the problem so, along with other volunteers, he picked up a set of tools to get the job done.

“The High Street is suffering enough without having to live with such an eyesore. Local people and business owners were very happy to see us getting something positive done about it. One business owner told us that major roadworks are clogging up the high street reducing footfall and rising costs are making it hard for them to survive. The mess outside the former pub made the whole area unattractive.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The clean-up team removed two black bags full of rubbish and weeds from outside the prominent building.

Nick Dalton, chair of the local Labour group who joined the clean-up team, said he wasn’t surprised by the warm reception from passers-by given the recent rise in Tories joining Labour.