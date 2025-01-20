Lancing club hosts weekend of entertainment to raise money for cancer charity, in support of long-standing member

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lancing's Empire Club is hosting a weekend of entertainment to raise money for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, in support of a long-standing member undergoing treatment for bone cancer.

Family and friends of Ruth Parry have organised a charity night on Saturday, January 25, featuring live bands, an auction and a raffle, with support from local businesses.

There will also be the monthly quiz on Friday, January 24, with the entry fees going to the charity.

Mike Fielder, one of the organisers, said: "One of our lovely members, Ruth Parry, has been suffering from bone cancer over a number of years. She went into remission and did have the all-clear until recently, but unfortunately it has come back again. At the Royal Marsden, she has undergone a new kind of cancer treatment and as it is new, we don't know how it will go.

The Empire Club, in Penhill Road, Lancing, celebrated its 100th anniversary in May last year

"Her husband Nigel has helped to organise these events to raise money for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. It started off quite small, with just a few of us saying we would like to do something for the Marsden. We have built it up and we've been putting posters in the shops and businesses.

"We have got quite a big membership and the club will be open to guests, and entry is free, to bring in as many people as possible. It's a free evening of entertainment on Saturday and there will be various bands performing."

The charity night will start at 7pm on Saturday. The first band will be Collusion, followed by a charity auction. It Is What It Is will then play, followed by a raffle. The evening will end with the band Backbeat.

There will also be a name the teddy competition and all money raised will go to The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity for myeloma research.

The quiz will be on Friday evening at 8pm. Maximum of eight people to a team, with registration opening at 7pm and entry fees at personal discretion.

The Empire Club, in Penhill Road, Lancing, celebrated its 100th anniversary in May last year.