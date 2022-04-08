Lancing club Young at Heart celebrates 47 years with Easter party

Formerly known as Lancing and District Pensioners Club, Young at Heart was formed in 1975 by Alf Berman and at one time had 100 members.

Retired florist Diana White, chairlady, has kept it going through the lockdowns of the past two years and has set a packed programme for 2022, with guest speakers, musicians and fun activities planned.

Diana said: “I was very determined to keep it going. The lockdown didn’t help but we carried on. We had intervals where we came back.”

Diana White, chairlady, with the anniversary cake as Young at Heart members celebrate the club's 47 years

She was pleased to welcome former chairlady Pat Wilson as a special guest and said she was ‘a bit emotional’ to have her at the party.

Diana, who has been chairlady for seven years, said there had many changes over the years, including the venue, but the club now sees regular faces each month at Lancing Methodist Church Hall, in Chester Avenue.

“I want to keep the club going as long as I can,” she added.

The party was a delayed celebration, as the cream tea to mark 45 years in July 2020 had to be cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Papa Geoff entertained with singalong songs and members joined in a lively Hokey Cokey before tucking into sandwiches and cakes. Easter bonnets were then paraded and the winners were presented with prizes by Diana.

The club for the over-60s meets from 2pm to 4pm on the first Thursday of the month. For more information, email [email protected] or telephone her on 01903 751650.