Lancing festival cancelled due to 'unpredictable British weather'
Lancing Parish Council announced the cancellation of Lancing Green Dreams – a community food and green spaces festival – via Facebook.
It comes following a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms issued across the South East by the Met Office.
The weather service warned of ‘frequent heavy showers and thunderstorms’, with up to 30 to 40mm of rain expected over several hours in some places.
“Due to the unpredictable British weather and strong wind gusts still forecast for the day, we are unable to go ahead safely especially given how exposed our site is at Lancing Beach Green,” a council spokesperson said.
"The safety of our stallholders, performers, and all of you in the community is our top priority.
“This decision was not made lightly.”
The council spokesperson added that this year’s festival was set to be the organisers’ ‘biggest event yet’.
"We were truly excited to highlight an amazing line-up of stallholders making a positive impact in our community, along with local entertainers and family-friendly activities,” the spokesperson added.
"We're deeply disappointed not to be able to share it all with you.”
