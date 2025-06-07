Lancing festival cancelled due to 'unpredictable British weather'

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Reporter

Published 7th Jun 2025, 16:50 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2025, 16:52 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A festival in Lancing set to take place tomorrow (Sunday, June 8) has been cancelled.

Lancing Parish Council announced the cancellation of Lancing Green Dreams – a community food and green spaces festival – via Facebook.

It comes following a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms issued across the South East by the Met Office.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The weather service warned of ‘frequent heavy showers and thunderstorms’, with up to 30 to 40mm of rain expected over several hours in some places.

The event was due to take place on Lancing Beach Green. Photo: Google Street ViewThe event was due to take place on Lancing Beach Green. Photo: Google Street View
The event was due to take place on Lancing Beach Green. Photo: Google Street View

“Due to the unpredictable British weather and strong wind gusts still forecast for the day, we are unable to go ahead safely especially given how exposed our site is at Lancing Beach Green,” a council spokesperson said.

"The safety of our stallholders, performers, and all of you in the community is our top priority.

“This decision was not made lightly.”

The council spokesperson added that this year’s festival was set to be the organisers’ ‘biggest event yet’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We were truly excited to highlight an amazing line-up of stallholders making a positive impact in our community, along with local entertainers and family-friendly activities,” the spokesperson added.

"We're deeply disappointed not to be able to share it all with you.”

Related topics:LancingFacebookMet OfficeSouth East

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice