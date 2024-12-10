Lancing Flower Club looks to welcome new faces in 2025
The club's Christmas flower arranging demonstration was held on Monday, December 9. Gaenor made beautiful flower arrangements using traditional Christmas foliage, Avalanche roses, Lisianthus and Sweet Avalanche roses, to name but a few.
They were all glittered up for the festive season and adorned with stars and coloured baubles. After a cup of tea, all of the flower arrangements Gaenor had made were raffled.
There was also an in-house completion. First place for beginners: R. David, intermediate: L. Saunders and advanced: A. Quelch.
Lancing Flower Club moved to St Peter the Apostle Church in Bowness Avenue, Sompting, in 2023 and is still going strong after 75 years, with more than 30 members.
The club would love to welcome new people of any age and gender. Meetings are held most months, on the third Monday at 2.30pm.
To visit and watch a flower arranging demonstration, entry is £7.50 on the door, which includes tea and biscuits. Annual membership is also available.
The next demonstration is on February 17, 2025, by Nina Tucknott with a title of Fashionable Flowers.
Follow Lancing Flower Club on Instagram and see the arrangements and the things members get up to.