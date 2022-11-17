For one Lancing funeral director, and a local football player, Saturday was no ordinary day at the office.

After suffering a serious knee injury in a match against Burgess Hill Town FC, Lancing FC defender Marcus Allen was taken to hospital in a hearse.

It came after the quick thinking of one of the 350 spectators, Henry King, whose company – funeral directors H G King – sponsor the club.

Henry said: “Ten minutes in, Lancing scored. At same time, one of their players was down injured. He was stretchered off the pitch.

Henry King, match sponsor, pictured with Lancing FC midfielder Tyrone Madhani during the new shirt sponsor reveal

"The club called for an ambulance but were told it would be a four/five hour wait.

"I offered to use my private ambulance, an estate funeral car, which took him to A&E in Worthing.

"I was in the right place at the right time – it was lucky I was there.”

Marcus Allen – who plays a centre-half with a wealth of county experience with former clubs Haywards Heath, Peacehaven and Saltdean United – said the experience of being transported to hospital via a funeral vehicle was ‘pretty weird’.

"It’s a bit of a blur, now,” he said. “As it was my knee, I was struggling to be able to bend it.

"Having to try and lay flat in a car, when I’m 6ft 1, is not really doable. The idea came if someone had a big vehicle so that’s how the hearse came about.

"The receptionist at the hospital couldn’t quite believe it. The staff found it quite amusing as they wouldn’t have been expecting it.”

On the injury, which came after an awkward landing, Marcus said: “I’m back at home and feeling okay. I’m on a splint and crutches.

"I will hopefully will find out a bit more in next couple of weeks. It was my knee so might be ligament damage.”

Marcus thanked the hospital staff who looked after him and Henry for his quick-thinking.

