Horrified by pictures of women and children caught up in the warzone out in Ukraine, Anita Gillan, 75, wanted to help in some way.

She has now knitted more than 130 winter hats, which she hopes to ship out to the war-torn country, which was invaded by Russia in February.

Anita said: “A few weeks ago, watching the TV, I was distressed watching the children and the mums out in the warzone.

Anita has now knitted more than 130 winter hats, which she hopes to ship out to Ukraine which was invaded by Russia in February. Photo: Steve Robards SR2208221

“When this all started. It was cold out there and the women and children only had what they were wearing. I thought it was just terrible.

"I was thinking what can I do?

“I decided to beg, steal or borrow wool from friends.

“My problem now is trying to find someone to collect them or I can take them somewhere where they are shipped out.”

Anita Gillan, from Lancing, wants to donate hats she has made to Ukraine, but needs help sending them out there. Photo: Steve Robards SR2208221

Anita has offered to knit hundreds of hats, which can be sent out in blocks.

This isn’t the first time Anita has gone out of her way to help less-fortunate people in a foreign country.

Last year, when taking a holiday in Cape Verde, Anita took with her a number of aprons – to be donated to a local school that ‘has nothing’.

“The children there are dressed immaculately in their beautiful uniforms and go back to houses with no roofs,” Anita said.

"It was uniform week, so I made them aprons.

“Now I’m thinking let’s do something for the people in Ukraine.

“I just felt so sorry for the children, they all look so sad.

"I just feel if you can’t put your hand in your pocket but there’s something you could do, then you should.”

If you can help Anita to send out her hats to Ukraine, please email [email protected]