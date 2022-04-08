James Pearcy met 54-year-old Matt at South Coast Gym in Chartwell Business Centre and he felt the tough triathlon of a marathon, Strongman competition and 100km bike ride was a great challenge to pay tribute to his friend.

He is raising money for the Matt Ratana Rugby Foundation, which is changing life experiences through rugby and harnessing the power of the game to make a positive, lasting impact on individuals’ lives.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James said: “I wanted to challenge myself and do it for a good cause. Matt was a good friend of mine and is truly missed.

James Pearcy by the Matt Ratana memorial statue

“I’d like to be able to help support Matt’s foundation by completing this big challenge and to prove that anything can be done if you set your mind to it.”

James has been training for eight months for the triathlon, which will take place on Saturday, April 16. He said it is the biggest challenge of his life, decided over a beer last August, and he admitted it scared him.

James said: “I wanted to show my clients that nothing is impossible. It is 100 per cent down to what you believe can be done.

“I wanted to push myself far outside my own comfort zone so that I can grow and learn from it. If you stay within your comfort bubble you will never grow. I believe that everyone should push themselves in one way or another.”

James has so far raised around £1,000 and he hopes to double that by the finish. Visit www.theatlascharity.org/fundraisers/the-worlds-strongest-triathlon- for more information and to make a donation.