Lancing residents face another sewage spill
Southern Water engineers were called to a Lancing road following a sewage leak yesterday (Saturday, September 10).
By Joe Stack
Sunday, 11th September 2022, 11:36 am
Residents of the West Beach estate have been plagued by sewage leaks from burst wastewater pipes in recent months.
Pictures from the scene show engineers on hand.
A Southern Water spokesperson said: "Our priority is now to stop the spill by using tankers to take on the flow of wastewater – the tankers carry out crucial work meaning that many nearby homes can continue to use their kitchens and bathrooms as normal. Once they are in place the pumping stations serving the pipe can be switched off and we will start clearing up."
