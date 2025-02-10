Lancing restaurant puts signed Brighton & Hove Albion shirt up for auction for Royal Marsden Cancer Charity

A Brighton & Hove Albion shirt signed by all the players has been put up for auction by a Lancing restaurant to support fundraising for the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

Enzo Fiore, owner of Italian restaurant O' Curniciello in Lancing, launched the auction on Monday, February 10, following the recent charity night at Lancing's Empire Club organised by family and friends of Ruth Parry.

Enzo said: "It is for a cause very close to my heart – the fight against cancer. Someone dear to me asked for my help and I couldn’t say no.

"Ruth is currently undergoing treatment at Royal Marsden Hospital in Sutton. I was asked by her husband Nigel to reach out to Brighton & Hove Albion FC for a signed jersey to be auctioned. Thanks to the great help of my dear friend, Dario Vidosic, the coach of Brighton’s women's team, we managed to get all the players.

Enzo Fiore and Dario Vidosic with the signed football shirt being put up for auction by O' Curniciello restaurant in Lancing to support fundraising for the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity

"We have created a link for the auction online to support us in making this auction a success and help raise as much money as possible for this important cause."

Listed on the O' Curniciello under 'Solidarity and Sport', the auction will run until 10am on February 27, with a reserve price of £200. Visit ocurniciello.co.uk/?ult_auc_id=69 Enzo said: "O' Curniciello is known not only for its authentic Italian cuisine but also for its spirit of solidarity. This time, I have decided to make my special charitable initiative public in support of the fight against cancer.

"This was made possible with the valuable help of Dario Vidosic, who personally committed to making this initiative a success.

"I decided to share this initiative because it is for a cause very close to my heart. I usually don’t publicise my charity work because I believe that true solidarity should be selfless. But in this case, I want to do everything I can to help raise as much money as possible.

"The charity auction is a great opportunity to combine a passion for sports with solidarity, giving fans the chance to bid on a unique item while also making a real impact in the fight against cancer."