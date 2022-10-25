The flood is the latest in a string of incidents which have plagued West Way and The Broadway in Lancing for the past year. Pic by Eddie Mitchell

Southern Water has been continuing improvement works in the area but it is still being overrun by the sewage works and is the 12th leak at the site.

Southern Water engineers were also called to a Lancing road following a sewage leak on Saturday, September 10 and were seen cleaning up sewage that was left all over the road.

A spokesperson for the Southern Water said: “The flooding was related to ground water in the area and is unrelated to the works going on.”

Southern Water is in the middle of repair works in the area which have been ongoing since July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The works are focused on relining around two kilometres of pipes in the area.