Land for sale in heart of St Leonards for over £2 million has planning permission for 90 bed care home
Agents CSJ say the land is freehold and that planning permission has been granted for a 90 bed care home on the site. The plot is situated on a residential street approximately half a mile 0.5 miles to the sea front.and Silverhill with its shopping facilities, as well as being close to St Leonards Warrior Square with further shopping facilities and restaurants as well as the mainline station with trains to London and Brighton.
The site has been cleared and is ready for development, with space for onsite parking.
