NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months

Land for sale in heart of St Leonards for over £2 million has planning permission for 90 bed care home

A 0.61 acre site in Chapel Park Road, St Leonards, is being offered on the market with a guide price of £2,150,000.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 15th Jun 2023, 10:36 BST

Agents CSJ say the land is freehold and that planning permission has been granted for a 90 bed care home on the site. The plot is situated on a residential street approximately half a mile 0.5 miles to the sea front.and Silverhill with its shopping facilities, as well as being close to St Leonards Warrior Square with further shopping facilities and restaurants as well as the mainline station with trains to London and Brighton.

The site has been cleared and is ready for development, with space for onsite parking.

Have you read? Key road in Hastings Old Town will be closed next week

Have you read? Taste Test: We sample the burgers at new Hastings restaurant opened by Master Chef Winner

Artist's impression of how the building could look

1. Land

Artist's impression of how the building could look Photo: supplied

Street view of the site

2. Land

Street view of the site Photo: supplied

Aerial shot showing the site

3. Land

Aerial shot showing the site Photo: supplied

Architect's impression of how the building could look

4. Land

Architect's impression of how the building could look Photo: supplied

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:St LeonardsHastings Old TownBrighton