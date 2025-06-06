Land in Littlehampton with permission for up to 105 homes, shops, restaurants and pontoons goes up for auction

Land in Littlehampton with outline planning permission for up to 105 homes, shops, restaurants and pontoons for leisure moorings is going up for auction with a guide price of £2.5million.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hampton Quay, Broad Piece, is a riverside site of around 6.77 acres between the A259 and the River Arun, with direct access from the Bridge Road Roundabout.

Connect UK Auctions will commence bidding at 12pm on Wednesday, June 18, and closing bids will be at 1pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The freehold site has a reserved matters application for 29 houses, 31 flats and 32 leisure moorings, as well as the outline planning permission.

Artist's impression of Hampton Quay, Littlehampton, provided by developer Hampton Quay Holdings Limited as part of the outline planning application

The vacant site was assessed by Arun District Council’s planning committee in September 2021 and approval was given, subject to a Section 106 agreement.

The outline plans from developer Hampton Quay Holdings Limited showed four apartment buildings, of between three and eight storeys in height, placed directly next to the river with moorings and a central courtyard.

The site falls outside of Arun’s ‘built up area boundary’, meaning that is located within the countryside. Lizards would need to be translocated and site clearance works timed to reduce the impact on nesting birds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site is within a flood zone but the plans showed this was mitigated by recently-upgraded flood defences and the council felt ‘much-needed’ housing and retail outweighed the risk.

Littlehampton Town Council objected to the plans due to concerns over access, contributions towards healthcare and education by the developer and the proposed level of affordable housing.

Clymping Parish Council also objected due to a potential impact on traffic, lack of access for pedestrians, and potential visual impact on the views towards Arundel.

Visit realtime.connectukauctions.co.uk for more information.