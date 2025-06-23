Land in West Sussex village earmarked for new school now proposed for housing

Land in a West Sussex village which was originally earmarked for a new school is now being proposed for use as housing.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vistry Homes have lodged a planning application with Horsham District Council to build 89 new properties on the land in Broadbridge Heath.

The land – two fields south of Broadbridge Way – was previously included when outline planning permission was granted in 2011 for 963 homes, along with land for a new primary school, neighbourhood centre, and youth and recreational facilities. The go-ahead was also given at the same time for the east-west link road and the partial closure of the A264 Broadbridge Heath by-pass.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finc Architects, agents for Vistry Homes, say in a statement to the council: “The site was reserved for a primary school and associated primary school playing fields which would have a dual use with the local community. There was no longer the need for the site to be used for a school.” Thus, they said, Vistry was now seeking approval for 89 new homes – flats and houses – on the land with 36 per cent of the properties classed as ‘affordable.’

The land in Broadbridge Heath, outlined in red, which was once earmarked for a new school is now being proposed for the building of 89 new homes

Vistry also want to create a new vehicle access onto Sargent Way and create a new public landscaped open space.

They say the homes would be arranged across two or three-storey buildings and include a variety of sizes from one-bed flats, to four-bed houses, if planning permission is granted.

They add: “The site presents a great opportunity to contribute to housing supply and links to the wider Broadbridge Heath.”

No decisions have yet been made.