Land in West Sussex village earmarked for new school now proposed for housing

By Sarah Page
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 16:43 BST
Land in a West Sussex village which was originally earmarked for a new school is now being proposed for use as housing.

Vistry Homes have lodged a planning application with Horsham District Council to build 89 new properties on the land in Broadbridge Heath.

The land – two fields south of Broadbridge Way – was previously included when outline planning permission was granted in 2011 for 963 homes, along with land for a new primary school, neighbourhood centre, and youth and recreational facilities. The go-ahead was also given at the same time for the east-west link road and the partial closure of the A264 Broadbridge Heath by-pass.

Finc Architects, agents for Vistry Homes, say in a statement to the council: “The site was reserved for a primary school and associated primary school playing fields which would have a dual use with the local community. There was no longer the need for the site to be used for a school.” Thus, they said, Vistry was now seeking approval for 89 new homes – flats and houses – on the land with 36 per cent of the properties classed as ‘affordable.’

The land in Broadbridge Heath, outlined in red, which was once earmarked for a new school is now being proposed for the building of 89 new homesplaceholder image
Vistry also want to create a new vehicle access onto Sargent Way and create a new public landscaped open space.

They say the homes would be arranged across two or three-storey buildings and include a variety of sizes from one-bed flats, to four-bed houses, if planning permission is granted.

They add: “The site presents a great opportunity to contribute to housing supply and links to the wider Broadbridge Heath.”

No decisions have yet been made.

