Land secured for new medical facility in Polegate and Willingdon

A site for a new medical centre for Polegate and Willingdon has been acquired by Wealden District Council (WDC).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A ‘state-of-the-art modern facility’ could be built on the former Hindsland Playing Fields in Eastbourne Road, following the site’s acquisition.

The new medical centre has already received outline planning permission, and would join two housing developments – totalling roughly 880 homes – across Hindsland and the adjoining Mornings Mill site. A consultation has also been launched to gather public opinions on a new supermarket and care home proposed for the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for WDC said: “Officers have appointed a small design team to begin feasibility work on the potential development which, when completed, will be a state-of-the-art modern facility to benefit residents now and in the years to come.

Construction works on The Hindslands. Photo: Google Street View

“One of the potential sites was listed for auction recently and council officers were successful in submitting a winning bid, subject to the completion of final legal proceedings.

“Completion is set for February 26 and from then on Wealden council will continue to progress with the feasibility study.”

Councillor Kelvin Williams, Alliance for Wealden (Liberal Democrat) and lead councillor for Public Health and Asset Management, said: “I am delighted the council has taken a major step forward in securing this site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A brand-new medical facility is vital to ensuring that health infrastructure within Polegate and Willingdon is able to support the previous and continued population growth within the area.

“Not only are we moving forward to facilitate the delivery of a much needed and improved community medical centre but also generating an ongoing revenue income for Wealden District Council or any subsequent unitary authority to support the future delivery of other key community projects.”

Amy Galea, chief primary care and integration officer at NHS Sussex, added: “We are really pleased the next step towards a possible new integrated care centre for people who live in Polegate and Willingdon is underway.

“Our ambitions are to provide as many primary health and care services close to people’s homes and in their local communities as is possible, and this is a really positive step toward that goal.”