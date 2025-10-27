Landmark Hastings building gets £4.5 million heritage grant

The project will save the Grade II listed Gothic Revival Holy Trinity Church, in Robertson Street, from the Heritage at Risk Register.

The grant is supported by an additional £420,000 from charitable trusts and generous donors

The church, known as Holy Trinity Hastings (HTH) was facing an uncertain future as it continues to deteriorate with key heritage features are at risk of being lost.

The project will carry out urgent repairs to the sandstone walls, stained glass windows, and rainwater goods, ensuring the building’s removal from Historic England’s Heritage at Risk Register. The intricate War Memorial will be restored and the story of the church’s legacy will be preserved through a bespoke heritage interpretation display.

The ambitious project will not only save a key piece of Hastings’ heritage but also create a dynamic space for inclusion, access, participation and community sustainability. The restored building will offer improved access and upgraded facilities, making it an even more welcoming and accessible space in the heart of the town. Visitor numbers are expected to more than triple, reaching around 7,600 annually.

The project will also launch an ambitious programme of 167 annual activities, including conservation sessions, storytelling events, creative workshops, school projects, oral history collection and a whole host of open days. Special focus will be placed on involving those in our community who might not usually know how to access heritage focussed activities, ensuring everyone has the chance to explore and celebrate local history.

More than 200 volunteers will be involved, gaining valuable skills, while the project will offer new opportunities for local creatives. This will also significantly boost footfall for businesses in the surrounding Trinity Triangle, delivering meaningful cultural, social and economic benefits to the wider town.

Jerry Hocking, Heritage lead for HTH Church said: “We are thrilled to have received this support from The National Lottery Heritage Fund. Thanks to over £400k from charitable trusts and generous local donors and money raised by National Lottery players, we can now save this irreplaceable part of our town’s history and transform it into a vibrant, inclusive community space for everyone across Hastings, and further afield, to enjoy.”

Simon Larkin, Vicar of HTH, said: “This is hugely important in the life of our church and community and will make a lasting difference to our town, restoring a key Hastings landmark. Over recent years, HTH Church community has grown to be a significant player in the heart of Hastings, supporting and impacting hundreds of people—including many of the most marginalised and vulnerable. We are so thankful for this grant, which will restore the church building and enable thousands more to access its extraordinary heritage and story. This church, once at risk of closure, is now fully alive and a place of hope and inspiration for so many. This grant is a wonderful endorsement of all the brilliant work our teams are doing to serve this amazing town, and we are delighted that thousands more will be part of this ongoing story.”

Stuart McLeod, Director of England - London and South at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “We’re incredibly proud to support this once-in-a-generation restoration project, made possible thanks to National Lottery players. This project will not only secure the future of HTH Church but breathe new life into it - transforming it into a vibrant hub that celebrates both its remarkable heritage and the community it serves. It’s a powerful example of how heritage can inspire pride, bring people together and spark regeneration in our communities. The impact of this investment will be felt far beyond the building itself, enriching lives in Hastings’ community for generations to come.”

1 . Holy Trinity Church Hastings Holy Trinity Church Hastings Photo: supplied

2 . Holy Trinity Church Hastings Holy Trinity Church Hastings Photo: supplied

3 . An historical image of Holy Trinity Church Hastings An historical image of Holy Trinity Church Hastings Photo: supplied

4 . Holy Trinity Church Hastings Holy Trinity Church Hastings Photo: supplied