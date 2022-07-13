Large Bees spotted in Petworth Field

The large bee was spotted in a field in Petworth. Pic by Derek Ovington

The large bee was spotted by George Ovington as he was flying over a field just south of Petworth.

Derek said: "I spotted the the large bee yesterday (Thursday, July 12). A farmer must be trying to attract some to his hives.”

The mural appears to be aid of the bees into reaching their hives.

The species of bees has seen a decline in the UK since the 1970s.

For example, managed honeybee hives in England declined by 50 per cent between 1985 and 2005.

Many factors that have lead to the decline include habitat loss is likely key.

Other possible factors include climate change - which could be having an impact on upland and northern species.