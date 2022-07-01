Large fire at house in West Wittering near Chichester

Fire engines were in attendance to tackle a fire in West Wittering yesterday.

Firefighters from West Sussex Fire and Rescue (WSFRS), as well as Hampshire were at the scene in Piggery Hall Lane in West Wittering.

The fire broke out at 4.45pm on Thursday, July 30 and crews were making “steady progress” at putting it out.

It is unclear if there are any injuries at this stage.

The fire started in the roof space of the house.

A WSFRS spokesman said: “We had a fire at a residential property in West Wittering near Chichester at Piggery Hall Lane and we were called at 4.45pm yesterday.

“There were eight appliances in attendance including assistance from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service.

"The incident was scaled back at 7.59pm, four crews remain at the scene.

"The fire started in the roof space."