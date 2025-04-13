Lew Mitchell, who took the photos wrote: “I was walking my dog on Goring beach this morning when I (and other beachgoers) spotted a large dorsal fin swimming along, very close to shore.

"It was pretty big whatever it was. It then seemed to stay stationary in the current as if it was potentially feeding.

"It’s possibly a Basking shark or a large porbeagle shark - but with the warmer climate who knows it could be a great white.”

Check out the photos Lew Mitchell sent in below.

1 . Large marine animal spotted off Goring Beach Large marine animal spotted off Goring Beach Photo: Lew Mitchell

2 . Large marine animal spotted off Goring Beach Large marine animal spotted off Goring Beach Photo: Lew Mitchell

3 . Large marine animal spotted off Goring Beach Large marine animal spotted off Goring Beach Photo: Lew Mitchell