Large marine animal spotted off West Sussex beach

Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant

Video Journalist

Published 13th Apr 2025, 16:14 BST
A reader has sent in photos of a large marine animal that was spotted off Goring beach on Sunday, April 13.

Lew Mitchell, who took the photos wrote: “I was walking my dog on Goring beach this morning when I (and other beachgoers) spotted a large dorsal fin swimming along, very close to shore.

"It was pretty big whatever it was. It then seemed to stay stationary in the current as if it was potentially feeding.

"It’s possibly a Basking shark or a large porbeagle shark - but with the warmer climate who knows it could be a great white.”

Check out the photos Lew Mitchell sent in below.

