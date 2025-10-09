Large number of ladybirds spotted across Sussex: This is why

Large numbers of ladybirds are currently being reported across Sussex.

Sussex Wildlife Trust says that the insects are gathering in clusters looking for cracks and crevices in which to hibernate.

A spokesperson said: “They sometimes accumulate in large groups, piled on top of each other, to protect themselves from the worst of the weather. As temperatures drop, their natural food supplies dry up and we see more ladybirds taking shelter indoors.”

And, they warn, that some ladybirds can emit a fowl-smelling liquid known as ‘reflex blood’ if under attack.

There are more than 46 species of ladybirds in Britain, but not all have bright red spots. Some have red spots on black or black spots on yellow.

In recent years, Britain has also become home to the Harlequin Ladybird which can have more than 100 different colour patterns with different numbers of spots on their wings. Sussex Wildlife Trust says that the Harlequin, native to eastern Asia, is ‘one of the most invasive insects in the world’ and made their way to the UK in 2004.

“Unfortunately, they don’t stop at eating aphids,” said the spokesperson. “The eggs of other ladybirds, as well as those of butterflies and moths, are also targeted. As such, they outcompete the UK’s own native ladybirds for food, which may be contributing to the decline of our native two-spot Ladybird. “However, don't be tempted to try to destroy these interlopers if you find a group on your windowsill, as there can be native species mixed in with large clusters.”

They add: “When attacked, ladybirds exude a yellow fluid called ‘reflex blood’ which is very smelly and contains toxins that make ladybirds off-putting to many predators.”

But the insects are loved by gardeners because some can eat up to 5,000 aphids during their year-long lifespan.