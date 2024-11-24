Large parts of a West Sussex town are without electricity following a power cut today (Sunday, November 24).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

UK Power Networks said it is currently investigating the incident.

The issue has affected large parts of Crawley.

UK Power Networks said eight postcode areas have been affected, which are the KT20 6, RH1 1O, RH10 2, RH10 8, RH11 0, RH11 7, RH12 4 and RH6 0 postcodes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Power cut

A spokesperson said: “We're investigating a high voltage overhead electricity line fault which has caused a power cut in the local area.

“We became aware of this power cut at 12.20pm. We’re sorry for any disruption this may have caused. We didn’t know in advance there would be a power cut, but now that we know, our teams will do everything they can to get power back quickly.

“Engineers in our control room have switched some customers’ power back on. To get everyone’s power back on we may need to attend to investigate and make repairs.”

The power supply is expected to be restored between 4.30pm and 5.30pm, UK Power Networks added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Storm Bert is affecting power supplies in the south east, the company said.

The spokesperson said: “Some power supplies in the South East and East of England have been affected by strong winds and heavy rain during Storm Bert. We apologise to those customers impacted, and we understand how difficult is to be without power.

“Additional teams are on duty and our engineers are working hard to restore power to customers affected.”