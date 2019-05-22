Large scale overnight search for missing Seaford woman

A large scale search for a missing Seaford woman took place last night (Tuesday).

Numerous police officers and Coastguard rescue teams, including a helicopter, were seen conducting a search for missing Kim Rennie, 52, who has now returned home.

Coastguard rescue teams conducted a large scale search with Sussex Police. Photo: Dan Jessup

A police spokesman said: "A search for missing Seaford woman Kim Rennie, launched on Tuesday evening ,was called off in the early hours today (Wednesday, May 22) after she returned home.

"She was taken to Eastbourne District General Hospital for medical checks. Thanks to all who shared concerns for her safety."

In the initial missing person appeal, police said Kim was last seen leaving her home address to go out for a walk at around 9am on Tuesday, and asked anyone who had any information to dial 999.

