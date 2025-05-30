Hastings Bonfire pop-up shopHastings Bonfire pop-up shop
Hastings Bonfire pop-up shop

Last chance to grab a bargain at Hastings Bonfire pop-up shop

By Andy Hemsley
Published 30th May 2025, 14:35 BST
Updated 30th May 2025, 14:41 BST
There are just a few days left to take advantage of Hastings Bonfire Society’s pop-up shop in the Old Town.

The shop is situated at 58 George Street, opposite Aroma coffee shop, and is open Today (Friday), Saturday and Sunday.

It has a wide variety of clothing, records and pre-loved goods for sale and is raising funds for this year’s bonfire celebrations in October.

Hastings Bonfire pop-up shop

1. Hastings Bonfire pop-up shop

Hastings Bonfire pop-up shop Photo: supplied

Hastings Bonfire pop-up shop

2. Hastings Bonfire pop-up shop

Hastings Bonfire pop-up shop Photo: supplied

Hastings Bonfire pop-up shop

3. Hastings Bonfire pop-up shop

Hastings Bonfire pop-up shop Photo: supplied

Hastings Bonfire pop-up shop

4. Hastings Bonfire pop-up shop

Hastings Bonfire pop-up shop Photo: supplied

Related topics:Old TownGeorge Street
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice