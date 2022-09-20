Residents, businesses and groups are being urged to nominate their community heroes for the awards, which highlight the fantastic work of individuals and groups across the district.

There are eight categories that celebrate young achievers, green champions, people who support active lifestyles and those who bring communities together.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I believe we have many hidden heroes in Mid Sussex,” said Mid Sussex District Council vice chairman Phillip Coote.

Carla Williams-Wood won the Young Achiever Award at the 2021 Mid Sussex Applauds

“I urge each and every resident to just take a few moments to think about the people who make that difference in their communities and nominate them for a Mid Sussex Applauds Award – helping us to give them the recognition they so truly deserve.”

The categories are:

Business in the Community Award: This award, supported by ShopAppy, recognises a business that makes a positive contribution to community life.

Lifetime Achievement Award: This highlights an individual who has made a substantial commitment to the community in their lifetime. Supported by jobsgopublic.

Stronger Together: This award, supported by The Orchards, celebrates an individual who has helped bring cultures and communities together through a project or activity.

Good Sport Award: Supported by Places Leisure, this celebrates a club or individual that has made an outstanding contribution to Mid Sussex sport.

Young Volunteer of the Year: This recognises young people who have made a difference in their local community. Supported by Clarion Futures.

The Stronger Communities Award: This highlights a community group or organisation that has helped bring communities together through a project or activity. It is supported by CJ Founds and Assoc.

Young Achiever Award: This showcases a young person who has overcome significant obstacles and made a positive difference to their own lives, or to other young people, through education or campaigning. Supported by HSBC.

Take Pride in Mid Sussex: This award, supported by ID Verde, recognises residents who dedicate time and energy into keeping Mid Sussex clean and green.

To nominate someone visit www.midsussexapplauds.co.uk.