The last day for people to visit the Beachy Head Story in Eastbourne has been announced.

The Beachy Head Story is a free visitor exhibition and heritage centre, which contains artefacts, artwork and information on the landscape and its history.

The centre confirmed that it’s last day of being open will be Monday, September 30.

Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) had previously announced that the heritage centre on Beachy Head was at risk amid plans for ‘immediate’ spending cuts.

It came following several warnings from the council that the costs of homelessness and temporary accommodation placements are causing an ‘unprecedented strain’ on its finances.

In response, local resident Donald Selmes had started a petition to save the ‘unique heritage department’ from closing its doors for good and had over 300 signatories but it was not enough to keep the centre open.

EBC leader councillor Stephen Holt had previously said that said he was ‘saddened and frustrated’ at the council being forced to make ‘such painful’ savings.

At a meeting on Wednesday, September 18, Eastbourne Borough Council’s cabinet agreed to move ahead with immediate cuts, including the closure of the Beachy Head Story and reduced grant support for the Towner Gallery.

The cuts also include the transfer of operation of conferencing and catering at Devonshire Quarter, changes to the operation of the theatres, sales of assets and further efficiencies in events and seafront services.