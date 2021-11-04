Last look inside Grade II-listed Saltdean Lido building before major refurbishment starts

The Saltdean Lido Community Interest Company (SLCIC) decided to offer people a rare window of opportunity to see, first hand, the Lido in its current derelict, dilapidated form before major restoration works start.

The tours gave people access to parts of the Lido building which have been closed for many years - including the deserted ballroom, former changing rooms, original plant room and sunbathing decks.

The tour guide was SLCIC director, Deryck Chester, who spoke about the exciting plans to bring the building back to life as a leisure destination and community hub.

Saltdean Lido was saved by local residents who set up the Saltdean Lido Community Interest Company (SLCIC) and successfully secured a 60-year lease from Brighton & Hove City Council (the freeholders) to operate the Lido site.

Initial preparation work will start next week and the full restoration project will commence in 2022. Take a look at some of the rooms inside the building that people got to see on the exclusive tours this week.

