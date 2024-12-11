Last of a long-standing Bognor Regis family passes away

A floral expert who brightened up Bognor Regis for many years, leading to Britain in Bloom awards and other regional honours, has passed away.

Delia Jones was the last of the Bennett line, a very old Bognor family. She led Aldwick in Bloom for more than 15 years and worked with Nick Gibb, MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton, in her efforts to make the area look good.

She was also an expert pianist when she was younger and was offered a place at the Royal Academy of Music. She competed in competitions with Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Delia died on November 29, at the age of 83, and leaves behind her husband Glyn Jones, chairman of Aldwick Parish Council for a number of years. The couple met while they were both working at the Royal West Sussex Hospital in Chichester and were married at St Mary Magdalene Church, South Bersted, in 1966.

Delia Jones with her award for outstanding contribution from the South and South East in Bloom

Daughter Anne-Marie Jones said: "My mum is the last of the Bennett line, a very old Bognor family. Her dad was a mason with Gordon Lodge and a master, along with owning one of the first businesses in Bognor, a grocery shop in Linden Road, up until about 1956.

"The shop was purchased from a gift of £200 from the death of a relative by her dad Frank Bennett, which shows how long ago it was. He was also an air raid warden in the war.

"Her step-brother Cecil Bennett was the florist in London Road and Eastergate nurseries. He was one of the founding members of Interflora and the image of the flying man was modelled on him."

The funeral service will be held at St Mary Magdalene Church at 2pm on Thursday, December 19, followed by a celebration of her Delia's life at Pagham Beach Club, as she loved the sea.

Delia and her husband Glyn Jones, chairman of Aldwick Parish Council for a number of years

Delia's father Frank Bennett died in 1960, her mother Irene Bennett died in 1986, and her step-brother Cecil Bennett died in 1984.

Anne-Marie said: "The Bennetts were an old Bognor family. Delia's mum was from the Caddy family, from a line of inventors. Delia's relatives reportedly invented powder used to harden iron articles, cat's eyes, chest expanders, secateurs and Britain's first bomb during World War One."

Delia was a tireless volunteer and was rewarded for her years of making Aldwick look good. She was presented with an outstanding contribution award by South and South East in Bloom in 2009 for her work leading Aldwick in Bloom.

She began when the parish had barely a hanging basket to be seen and her efforts contributed to successive triumphs in the regional competition, as well as Britain in Bloom.

Her enthusiasm inspired residents, community groups and businesses to contribute to making Aldwick a brighter and more colourful place through eye-catching floral displays.