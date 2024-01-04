A fire broke out at a home in Bexhill late last night (Wednesday, January 3).

Firefighters from Hastings and Bexhill attended the scene in Knole Road after receiving reports.

According to witnesses, crews were still there tackling the blaze after 10.30pm.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said: “We were called on January 3, 2024 at 9.37pm to reports of a fire at a domestic property in Knole Road, Bexhill.

“Two fire engines with crews from Bexhill and Hastings Bohemia Road were in attendance. Four breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets were used to put the fire out.

“The fire was accidental and there were no reports of any casualties.”

1 . fire (1).jpg Firefighters at the scene. Picture: Matt Zalman Photo: Matt Zalman

2 . fire (2).jpg Firefighters at the scene. Picture: Matt Zalman Photo: Matt Zalman

3 . fire (4).jpg The scene of the fire. Picture: Matt Zalman Photo: Matt Zalman

4 . fire (5).jpg The scene of the fire. Picture: Matt Zalman Photo: Matt Zalman