Late-night fire at Bexhill house
A fire broke out at a home in Bexhill late last night (Wednesday, January 3).
By Richard Gladstone
Published 4th Jan 2024, 10:24 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 10:26 GMT
According to witnesses, crews were still there tackling the blaze after 10.30pm.
A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said: “We were called on January 3, 2024 at 9.37pm to reports of a fire at a domestic property in Knole Road, Bexhill.
“Two fire engines with crews from Bexhill and Hastings Bohemia Road were in attendance. Four breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets were used to put the fire out.
“The fire was accidental and there were no reports of any casualties.”
