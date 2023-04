Hastings Adventure Golf which runs themed courses on the seafront, has announced that it will now be open until 10pm each night for people who enjoy a spot of crazy golf under the stars

It will open until 10pm, from now and during the summer, weather provided. And people can take advantage of its offer that if you play between 7pm and 8.30pm – Monday – Friday, you can play a second round for free that same evening. Check out their Facebook page for more details.

Hastings Adventure Golf is famous for hosting the World Crazy Golf Championship, each summer, which sees players from all over the world coming to the town to compete.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you read? St Leonards is dubbed hipster capital of the south coast by a London newspaper

Hastings Adventure Golf now has late night opening